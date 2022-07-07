First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FM. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$46.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.95.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FM traded up C$2.16 on Thursday, reaching C$26.26. 2,598,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,238. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.88. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$45.38. The company has a market cap of C$18.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.1199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.