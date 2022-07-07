First Tin (LON:1SN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.60

Shares of First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.60 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.18), with a volume of 51577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.18).

The firm has a market capitalization of £39.83 million and a PE ratio of -15.00.

In other news, insider Charles Cannon Brookes acquired 808,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £153,563.32 ($185,957.04).

First Tin Plc operates as an exploration and development group focused on tin and associated metals in Germany and Australia. Its flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

