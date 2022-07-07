First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Holdings Lifted by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 226.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

SKYY stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $69.86. 9,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,977. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $119.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average of $82.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.