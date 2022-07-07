First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC cut its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 274,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,000.

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $26.73.

