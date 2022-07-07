FirstService (TSE:FSV) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $181.01

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$181.01 and traded as low as C$155.47. FirstService shares last traded at C$162.86, with a volume of 68,493 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$143.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$209.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$156.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$180.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 43.77.

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. As a group, analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 6.4800003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

FirstService Company Profile (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

