Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Trading Up 1.1%

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.42). Approximately 52,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 55,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.25 ($1.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.77, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £72.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,916.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 123.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 128.46.

In related news, insider Ailsa Webb bought 39,719 shares of Flowtech Fluidpower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £49,648.75 ($60,122.00).

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

