FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 63,000 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,719.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

SMFG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.73. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.60 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

