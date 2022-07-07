FNY Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) by 212.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,288 shares during the period. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT comprises about 1.5% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.20% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, Director Romano Tio sold 1,450 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $38,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,694 shares in the company, valued at $677,036.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRG opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.19 million, a PE ratio of 236.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 182.45 and a quick ratio of 182.45. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $27.48.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 590.91%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

