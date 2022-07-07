FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 166.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

AOSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.82. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $823.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.49.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 60.14%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $51,294.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 10,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,473 shares of company stock valued at $688,734. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.