FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the period.

SQQQ stock opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.61. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $67.69.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

