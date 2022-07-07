FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $202,000 in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Malvern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MLVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

