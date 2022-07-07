FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $269,000 in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UVXY opened at $13.65 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $38.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

