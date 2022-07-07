FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.13% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIY. Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,283,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 49.7% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 52,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

MIY stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

