FNY Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ironSource were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ironSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ironSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in ironSource by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ironSource by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ironSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

IS stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. ironSource Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. BTIG Research cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ironSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.27.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

