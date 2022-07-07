FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 27,000 Shares of two (NYSE:TWOA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.13% of TWO worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TWO by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 113,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in TWO in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in TWO in the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWOA stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. two has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

