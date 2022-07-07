FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of FONAR stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. FONAR has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.90.

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 10.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FONR. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FONAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in FONAR by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new position in FONAR during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FONAR by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 76,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in FONAR during the first quarter valued at $398,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

