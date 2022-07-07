ForTube 24-Hour Volume Hits $33.29 Million (FOR)

ForTube (FOR) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, ForTube has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ForTube has a total market cap of $12.24 million and approximately $33.29 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ForTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ForTube

ForTube is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

