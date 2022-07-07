Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Down 7.8%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) shares dropped 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 171,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,975,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

FSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 66.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,886 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 125.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 380,823 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth $44,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 97.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 170,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 84,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

