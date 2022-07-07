Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Down 7.8%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) shares dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 171,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,975,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

FSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $764.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,886 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 380,823 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 170,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 84,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.