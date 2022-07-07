Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.44

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.44 and last traded at C$3.47, with a volume of 653696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.78.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FVI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.44.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$996.32 million and a P/E ratio of 14.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.62.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$230.96 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.452719 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.26 per share, with a total value of C$130,548.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,068,131 shares in the company, valued at C$6,749,759.14. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 82,178 shares of company stock valued at $296,877.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

