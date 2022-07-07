Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.20

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1.07 ($0.01). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,596,705 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.20.
Fox Marble Company Profile (LON:FOX)
Recommended Stories
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Marble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Marble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.