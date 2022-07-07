Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$199.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$144.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$228.00 to C$227.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$171.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$32.81 billion and a PE ratio of 34.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$181.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$184.36. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$158.27 and a 52 week high of C$216.32. The company has a quick ratio of 19.84, a current ratio of 21.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$429.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$427.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 5.0200003 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.