Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Market Perform

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 62,696 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 374.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

