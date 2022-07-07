Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.49

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.49 and traded as high as $30.57. Fresh Del Monte Produce shares last traded at $30.49, with a volume of 313,552 shares traded.

FDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.47%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other news, VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $102,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $55,574.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,301 shares of company stock worth $284,281. 36.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 275,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after purchasing an additional 128,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after purchasing an additional 119,779 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 316.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 116,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

