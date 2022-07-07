FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR) Shares Up 1%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.56 and last traded at $19.56. 1,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.36.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37.
