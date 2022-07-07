Fundamentun LLC Acquires 445 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.50.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $7.35 on Thursday, reaching $201.87. 10,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,867. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,550.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

