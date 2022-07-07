Fundamentun LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.96.

MDT stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.02. The stock had a trading volume of 78,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544,094. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

