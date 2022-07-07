Fundamentun LLC Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.73. 185,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,899,259. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.46. The company has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

