Fundamentun LLC Has $3.71 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fundamentun LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,440,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $506,791,000 after acquiring an additional 869,167 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1,051.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 528,228 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in American Express by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $123,465,000 after acquiring an additional 368,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $2.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.13. The stock had a trading volume of 111,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,199. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.30 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.34.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.72.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

