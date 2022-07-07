Fundamentun LLC Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

AMGN stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $246.70. The company had a trading volume of 32,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,037. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.09 and a 200-day moving average of $236.79. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $131.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.