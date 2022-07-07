Fundamentun LLC Has $937,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Fundamentun LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 75.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 216,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 74,463 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 72,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.38. 86,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,260,813. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73.

