Fundamentun LLC Purchases 916 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $80.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,754. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

