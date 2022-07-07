Fundamentun LLC Sells 69 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fundamentun LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.64. 10,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,939. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.