FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Trading 3% Higher

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) was up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.40. Approximately 65,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 134,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FVCB shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $264.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25.

FVCBankcorp ( NASDAQ:FVCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 16,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,621.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 817,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after buying an additional 392,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 130,401 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 164,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 78,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 66,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

