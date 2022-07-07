G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.58. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $35.12.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

