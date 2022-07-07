Gateley (LON:GTLY) Shares Down 2%

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 192 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 197 ($2.39). Approximately 27,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 95,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201 ($2.43).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 211.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 210.26. The firm has a market cap of £239.40 million and a PE ratio of 1,637.50.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

