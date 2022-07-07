GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.02

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.02 and last traded at $33.02, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.02.

Several analysts have weighed in on GEAGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($45.83) to €42.00 ($43.75) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($40.63) to €36.00 ($37.50) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($46.88) to €44.00 ($45.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

