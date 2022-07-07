Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($0.97) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

LON:GEMD traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 44 ($0.53). 251,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,990. Gem Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.20 ($0.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 76.40 ($0.93). The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.34 million and a P/E ratio of 400.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 53.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.88.

In related news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 41,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52), for a total value of £17,777.49 ($21,527.60).

About Gem Diamonds (Get Rating)

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.