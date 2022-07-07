Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.89

Shares of Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.89 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 15.75 ($0.19). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.19), with a volume of 6,157 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £186.38 million and a P/E ratio of 525.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Gemfields Group Company Profile

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through six segments: Kagem Mining Limited, Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada, Development assets, Faberge, Corporate, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, faberge.com as well as online marketplaces; and consumer focused marketing campaigns.

