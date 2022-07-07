General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.94-$4.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE GIS opened at $75.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.59. General Mills has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $76.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,357 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

