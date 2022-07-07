Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.80. The stock had a trading volume of 77,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.58. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

