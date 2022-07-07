Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.67.

GBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush set a $74.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $17,322,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,833,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,520,000 after purchasing an additional 595,983 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.1% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,182,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 439,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,196,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.