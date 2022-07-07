Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Bought by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 673.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,838. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $51.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.