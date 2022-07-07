Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SRET)

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th.

SRET opened at $8.06 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 942,405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 152,701 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $184,000.

