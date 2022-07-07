GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $104.00

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $351,022.50 and $104.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 26.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,868.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.33 or 0.05838175 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00028080 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00245622 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.17 or 0.00618995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00074806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.31 or 0.00523830 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006118 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

