GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.86.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 121.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 498,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 272,931 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

