GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.86.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About GlycoMimetics (Get Rating)
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
