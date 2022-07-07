Glynn Capital Management LLC Buys 1,034,412 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 208.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,530,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034,412 shares during the period. Toast makes up 4.5% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Toast worth $33,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Toast by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 825.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 1,052.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $150,343.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,415.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $42,796.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,557 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,386.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,153,379 shares of company stock worth $172,349,428. 20.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TOST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

TOST opened at $13.91 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

