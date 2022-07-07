Glynn Capital Management LLC Purchases 42,472 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,408 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 42,472 shares during the period. SEA makes up 3.2% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $23,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,984,223,000 after buying an additional 3,343,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $483,171,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 301.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $315,053,000 after buying an additional 1,975,207 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in SEA by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,922,045,000 after buying an additional 1,560,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $571,269,000 after purchasing an additional 986,765 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price target on SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

SE opened at $73.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.