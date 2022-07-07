Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) PT Raised to $8.50

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.25 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 293.52% from the company’s previous close.
Gold Royalty stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Gold Royalty has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $156.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.93.
Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Gold Royalty (Get Rating)
Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.
