Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) PT Raised to $8.50

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.25 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 293.52% from the company’s previous close.

Gold Royalty stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Gold Royalty has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $156.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROY. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Gold Royalty by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,205,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,547 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $14,083,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 3,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,880,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after buying an additional 1,823,570 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $5,508,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 80,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

