Goldcoin (GLC) Trading Up 779.7% Over Last Week

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 89.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded up 779.7% against the dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $5.27 million and $19,388.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00028623 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00245285 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002261 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000948 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

